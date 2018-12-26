Amazon, Flipkart may feel the pinch after govt bars exclusive deals

Flash sales on or might soon be a thing of the past, and the giants might also find it difficult to sell products of firms in which they have a stake.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on Wednesday issued a set of additional guidelines for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector. Experts said this might not only curb the activities of companies, but also prevent some of them, such as Flipkart, from raising any more FDI.

There is, however, a rider: There are no penal provisions. So, the government will not be able to prosecute any firm that falls foul of the latest regulations.

“Despite this, we expect the latest changes to have a cascading effect on the industry,” a senior DIPP official said. He added that these new regulations may find their way into the policy itself.

The DIPP is currently in the process of putting together a fresh draft of the proposed policy after the last one faced heat from both companies and civil society alike.

The department has also prohibited e-commerce companies from entering into an agreement for exclusive sale of products.

“An entity having equity participation by an or its group companies, or having control on its inventory by a or its group companies, will not be permitted to sell its products on the platform run by such a marketplace entity,” the DIPP circular said.

Shadow on vendors

Industry experts said the new rules might put a stop on and from selling products through vendors in which they have stakes. runs Cloudtail India and Appario Retail, possibly the largest vendors on its platform. has other vendors, such as RetailNet and Omnitech Retail.

“The clarification increases restrictions on who can sell on the e-commerce platform. Accordingly, this clarification is clearly targeted on plugging the loopholes in the earlier policy. In addition to the restrictions prescribed under the existing FDI policy, the DIPP clarification now effectively puts a stop e-commerce companies using sellers in which the company has a stake in,” said Atul Pandey, partner, Khaitan & Co.

Cloudtail India, Appario Retail, RetailNet, and Omnitech Retail are few of the biggest sellers in India. At present, these firms are doing a large chunk of business even after the government came out with guidelines.

“As Amazon and Flipkart have stakes in these firms, it means the margins they make on selling products through these sellers is higher than what they would make from selling products from an independent seller. That is why they prefer using these vendors over others,” said Confederation Of All India Traders Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

While Amazon India said they were reviewing the fine print of the new norms, Flipkart was not available for a comment.

The DIPP has also said the cannot be choosy about giving cash backs through specific vendors and there needs to be parity in discounting. “Cash-back offers provided by the group companies of a marketplace entity to buyers shall be fair and non-discriminatory,” it said.

The road ahead

Soon, mobile phone companies might not be able to run exclusive flash sales on e-commerce portals.

The DIPP has said an will not mandate any seller to sell any product exclusively on its platform only. “The new norms can effectively put a stop to mobile phone companies from tying up with to organise flash sales,” added Pandey.

Others claim the new FDI norms will help in creating a truly level playing field.

“@Snapdeal welcomes updates to FDI policy on e-commerce. Marketplaces are meant for genuine, independent sellers, many of whom are MSMEs. These changes will enable a level playing field for all sellers, helping them leverage the reach of e-commerce,” tweeted Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl.