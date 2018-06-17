Amid political heat, Centre, states meet for NITI Governing Council

After economic growth recovered to a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent during January-March of 2017-18, Prime Minister is now aspiring to take it to double digits with the cooperation of states but cautioned that it is a challenge to do so.

The prime minister said this in his opening remarks at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in Rashtrapati Bhawan here, which started amid political heat over impasse between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor, terms of reference (ToR) for the 15th finance commission among other issues.

Modi said the Indian economy has grown at a healthy rate of 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

"The challenge now is to take this growth rate to double digits, for which many more important steps have to be taken," he said.

He said the Council has approached complex issues of governance as "Team India", in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism. He described the smooth rollout and implementation of as a prime example of this.





Besides, the political logjam in Delhi, states are also likely to raise the controversial issue of terms of reference of the 15th finance commission, mainly the base year of the population census. ToRs say that the base year would be 2011, which states, particularly those from south India, want to change it to 1971, as has been the practice for the years.

The prime minister included issues of doubling of farmers income, development of aspirational districts, Ayushman Bharat, mission Indradhanush, nutrition mission and celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the agenda for the Council meeting.

The prime minister said that 1,50,000 health and wellness centres are being constructed under Ayushman Bharat. He said about 100 million families will be provided health assurance worth Rs 5,00,000 every year.

The prime minister said that schemes such as Mudra Yojana, Yojana and Stand Up India, are helping in greater financial inclusion. He emphasized the need for tackling economic imbalances on priority.

He said that all aspects and parameters of human development need to be addressed and improved upon in the 115 aspirational districts.



Modi said the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan has emerged as a new model for implementation of schemes. He said that this has so far been extended to 45,000 villages in the aspirational districts.

He said that the target is universal coverage in seven important welfare schemes: Ujjwala, Saubhagya, Ujala, Jan Dhan, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Mission Indradhanush.

He said this target was recently accomplished in about 17,000 villages.

The Prime Minister said that India has no shortage of capabilities, capacities and resources. He said that in the current financial year, states are receiving over Rs 11 trillion from the Centre, which represents an increase of about Rs 6 trillion, from the last year of the previous government.