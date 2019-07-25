JUST IN
Andhra govt asks all wind power developers to stop power production

The state government notified all power units that they are curtailing wind power procurement by 100 per cent

Shreya Jai 

Wind power

The Andhra Pradesh government in a shocking move has asked all wind power developers to stop power production. The state government notified all power units that they are curtailing wind power procurement by 100 per cent.

“The state government informed the developers verbally to stop their wind turbines with immediate effect,” said a senior sector executive. There was no notice to the Load Despatch Centre which schedules all power supply.

The moves comes the same day when the AP High Court stayed the proceedings for revising the rates of renewable power and cancelling agreements signed by last government.
First Published: Thu, July 25 2019. 23:06 IST

