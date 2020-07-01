Andhra govt withdraws 253.61 acres land from Amara Raja Infratech

Government on Tuesday has withdrawn 253.61 acres of land allotted to Amara Raja Infratech Pvt Limited for the establishment of Digital World City/Industrial Park.

YSR Congress Party government has withdrawn part of the land from Telugu Desam Party MP Galla Jayadev's family, citing the reason for not utilizing the land to date. The government has decided to establish Digital World City/Industrial Park on payment of the market value of Rs 1.8 lakhs per acre.

The company owned by the TDP leader's family was allotted 483.27 acres of land in the Chittoor district almost a decade ago.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu flayed the government for taking back the land given to Amara Raja Infratech. He called this an act of political vendetta. Naidu said, "Half of the land was developed and plans for the development of remaining land were under process. At this juncture, taking back the part of the land is nothing but a clear case of political vendetta."

If such actions continue, nobody will come forward to invest in the state, Naidu said adding, "YS Jaganmohan Reddy should stop such harassment and political vendetta.

