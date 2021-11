Angst against farm laws proves a great unifier even a year since stir began

Rampal Singh and his brother have seldom agreed on anything. Sitting in the large courtyard of their predominantly rural household in Sakrod village of the district, the two siblings disagree on most issues of the day.

While one sides with a visitor from a nearby hamlet on how law and order and security issues will determine voters’ preference in the coming state assembly elections to the politically crucial state of UP, the other feels that inflation and rising prices of almost essential items will play a decisive factor. But one thing which unites both the brothers is their ...