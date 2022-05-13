Annual power bill to go up by Rs 3,240 crore for Gujarat consumers

-
ALSO READ
What are Treasury Bills or T-Bills?
Buy, Sell and Trade: India will soon have Electricity OTC market
TMS Ep87: Gig workers, K Srinath Reddy, FPI buying, Treasury Bills
Will India Inc pass on the rising input cost to consumers?
Bring home the power of the sun and save big on electricity bills
-
Power bill for consumers in Gujarat is set to get costlier by an additional Rs 270 crore per month and Rs 3240 crore per annum from June 2022 onwards.
The power regulator Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) has allowed state discom Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to hike fuel and power purchase price adjustment (FPPPA) charges by an additional 20 paise per unit effective from May 1.
With GUVNL already raising the same by 10 paise per unit in April, with the effective increase on consumers at 30 paise per unit from the next billing cycle.
According to energy expert K K Bajaj, this would lead to an additional burden of Rs 270 crore per month and Rs 3240 crore per annum for the 13 million consumers of state discoms in Gujarat from May-June 2022.
State discoms including Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL) and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL) sell power to GUVNL which then supplies the same to end consumers including residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural across the state.
GUVNL recently informed the four discoms that it had received approval from GERC that allowed it to recover additional FPPPA charges of 0.20 paise per unit out of the unrecovered FPPPA for FY'22, effective from May 1, 2022.
The latest increase now takes the effective FPPPA charges on power bills to Rs 2.50 per unit, leading to additional tariff of Rs 270 crore per month from May-June billing cycle. The agricultural users are, however, an exception as the government provides subsidies for the category.
"Typically, GUVNL raises FPPPA charges by 10 paise every quarter without prior approval from GERC just as it did in April. However, with coal prices going up and gas not being available, the discom had sought an approval for an additional 20 paise hike from GERC which gave the nod recently," said Bajaj.
Currently, power tariffs in Gujarat vary from Rs 3.50 per unit to Rs 7 per unit, depending on consumer categories.
However, Bajaj's contention is that while GERC has claimed that it has not increased tariffs in Gujarat for the last six years, there has been an indirect increase in tariffs by 44 per cent on account of hikes in FPPPA charges allowed to GUVNL.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU