Annual survey shows evidence of improving primary education in govt schools

For the first time since free school education was made a legal right, reading abilities of those attending Class V in government schools have improved. And, their basic mathematical abilities have started growing faster, shows the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for 2018.

Abilities at the level of Class III have been rising since the inception of ASER surveys but this is the first big improvement observed at Class V, the report said. However, basic reading and mathematics abilities of children in Class VIII continue to slowly decline, it shows. The proportion of ...