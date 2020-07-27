Another digital crackdown: India bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps

After banning 59 mobile applications (apps), including TikTok, almost a month ago, the Indian government has initiated another digital strike of sorts. This time it has cracked down on 47 more ‘Chinese-origin’ mobile - most being clones or lite variants of the ones earlier banned.

The list could include the lite or alternative versions of such as Lite, SHAREit Lite, and Helo Lite, sources in the government said.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has banned a second list of 47 apps, predominantly of Chinese origin, that were clones of the 59 banned last month," said an official.

An email sent to the spokesperson for MeitY remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

The ministry had earlier said it had received complaints about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms, for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data to servers located outside India, in an unauthorised manner.

Late last month, India had imposed a ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular SHAREit, TikTok, UC Browser, and SHEIN, citing them as security threat.

The government invoked its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act and relevant provisions under IT Rules, 2009, to block these apps.

The fresh ban has once again been welcomed by several Indian app service providers, aggressively trying to fill the vacuum left by Chinese peers, by bringing in new features and strategy to wean away ‘loyalists’.

Some have gone to the extent of pledging not to tap Chinese funds while remaining committed to user data privacy.

Sumit Ghosh, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of short video-sharing app Chingari, says the company - in talks to raise funds - has decided not to be beholden to Chinese investors.

“We need to be very concerned about our data, and make sure it remains within India. We, at Chingari, have always been on top of this. Hence, we decided to never take any funds from China or use any of its technology in our app,” says Ghosh.

Chingari is being touted as the alternative in India and has seen over 25 million downloads so far.

Hyderabad-based short-video app Rizzle says data security is its topmost priority. “We are pleased to support millions of users with a positive and secure platform that will help them in enhancing their social presence while becoming financially independent. National security and citizen privacy will be a critical component Rizzle will abide by," says Vidya Narayanan, CEO and co-founder, Rizzle.

Digital audio platform Khabri Co-Founder and CEO Sandeep Singh says these bans will go a long way in encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to step up and create world-class platforms.

Another app Aiisma, which has been building a data ecosystem, also sees an opportunity in these bans. “This ban brings down user acquisition costs and generates better interest organically,” says Ankit Chaudhari, CEO and founder, Aiisma. “However, what needs to be seen is the monetisation aspect: Chinese apps either had deep pockets or had created a monetisation model to cater to the costs. This is where the new apps will struggle,” adds Chaudhari.

It has also been reported that around 275 apps of ‘Chinese origin’ are on the government's radar for any breach of national security or user privacy. This list includes Tencent-funded PubG, AliExpress by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, and Zili by smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi.