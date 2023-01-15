JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir govt okays Rs 91-cr project for revival of silk industry
Business Standard

Apparel, drugs, and leather exporters under scanner for tax scheme misuse

Sources say refunds of 600 entities not being processed

Topics
GST | Leather industry | Pharma industry

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Apparel, drugs, and leather exporters under scanner for tax scheme misuse

Exporters are misusing the government’s duty drawback scheme by claiming it along with refunds of integrated goods and services tax (GST), according to GST authorities, who are doing an investigation into this.

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 22:30 IST

