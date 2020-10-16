Apparel exports rise 10.22 % to $1,190 mn in Sept as sector sees recovery

-
ALSO READ
Garment exports begin to see revival, September fall lowest in 5 months
Textile demand may decline 25-35% in FY21 due to slowdown: Report
APEC expects 40% increase in apparel exports led by medical textiles
Textile exports plunge 73% in Apr-May on domestic, overseas lockdowns
Take measures to increase apparel exports two times, Gadkari tells AEPC
-
India's apparel exports rose by 10.22 per cent in September 2020 to $1,190 million from $ 1,079 million in September 2019.
Industry representatives believe this is an indication that the sector has begun its V-shaped recovery and the situation would get better.
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that the steep recovery from the 90% fall in April to a 10% rise in September corroborates industry's belief that the apparel sector is already on the path of V-shaped recovery.
ALSO READ: Covid impact: Domestic retailers to see 40% revenue fall, predicts Icra
He said, “It was all made possible by of the positive steps taken by the government, especially the ministries of textiles, commerce, MSME and finance. A proactive government with dynamic ministers and supporting policies, our foray into medical textiles and a positive sentiment towards India are making the revival strong".
“The impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on apparel exports had been severe. However, we believe this turnaround, with a positive growth of more than 10%, will only gather momentum as we go forward into the second half of the fiscal. The negative growth trend has been arrested after several months and a lot of lost ground will be captured in H2. Apparel exporters are walking through positive growth,” Sakthivel said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU