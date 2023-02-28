JUST IN
Days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft not far: PM Narendra Modi
PLI scheme boost: Apple creates 100,000 new direct jobs in 19 months

Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron have generated 60 per cent of these new jobs

Apple  | PLI scheme | Employment

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PLI scheme, electronics, smartphone, mobile, manufacturing

Apple has become the single largest creator of blue collar jobs in the electronics sector after having generated 100,000 new direct jobs in the past 19 months.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 00:20 IST

`
