Apr-Jan fiscal deficit comes AT $144.19 bn; touches 68% of full-year target
Business Standard

Apr-Jan fiscal deficit comes at $144.19 bn; touches 68% of full-year target

India aims to end the current fiscal year with a budget deficit of 6.4 per cent

Topics
Fiscal Deficit | economic growth | Indian Economy

Reuters 

Fiscal Deficit

India's fiscal deficit for the 10 months through January touched 11.91 trillion rupees ($144.19 billion), nearly 68 per cent of annual estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts rose to 16.89 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 31.68 trillion rupees, the data showed.

India aims to end the current fiscal year with a budget deficit of 6.4 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 16:21 IST

