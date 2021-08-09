Apr-June net GST collections at 26.6% of budget estimates: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Finance ministry to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers
Government extends monthly GST return filing deadline to June 26
India likely to benefit from global minimum 15% corporate tax pact: Experts
Ready to discuss bringing petrol, diesel under GST at next Council meet: FM
Canada recommends mixing, matching of Astra, Moderna, Pfizer Covid vaccines
-
The government has achieved 26.6 per cent of the budget estimates for GST collections in the first three months of the current fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday.
In reply to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said net GST collection in the April-June quarter was over Rs 1.67 lakh crore, which is 26.6 per cent of the budget estimate of Rs 6.30 lakh crore for full 2021-22 fiscal.
The net GST collections include Central GST+Integrated GST+Compensation cess.
In the 2020-21 fiscal, the net GST collection was over Rs 5.48 lakh crore, which was more than the revised estimates (RE) of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.
In 2019-20, the net collection was over Rs 5.98 lakh crore, which is 97.8 per cent of the RE.
Chaudhary said the government has been making concerted efforts to raise tax revenue collections which inter-alia includes GST rate rationalisation to improve tax compliance, e-invoice system, mandatory e-filing and e-payment of taxes, penalty for delayed payment, extensive use of third-party sources such as State VAT Department, Income Tax etc, for compliance verification, regular enforcement and compliance verification of tax returns.
"Further, system based analytical tools and system generated red flag reports are being shared with central as well as state tax authorities to take action against tax evaders. E-way bill squads have been activated for the purposes of random verification of the goods in transit," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU