India's April-October fiscal deficit at 36.3% of full year target

-
ALSO READ
Govt's fiscal deficit at 31.1% of Budget Estimate till Aug, an 18-year low
Divergence in revenue estimates due to early Budget or lack of discipline?
April-June fiscal deficit at Rs 2.74 trn, 18.2% of FY22 Budget Estimates
Centre's fiscal deficit at 35% of budget estimates vs 115% a year ago
India's April-July fiscal deficit reaches 21.3% of FY22 budget target
-
The central government's fiscal deficit at end-October worked out to be 36.3 per cent of the annual budget target for 2021-22 due to an improvement in the revenue collection, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was 119.7 per cent of the budget estimate of 2020-21 during the corresponding period last year.
In actual terms, the deficit was Rs 5,47,026 crore at end-October, 2021 against the annual estimate of Rs 15.06 trillion, while total expenditure was Rs 18.27 trillion, said the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).
The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), better than 9.5 per cent projected in the revised estimates in the Budget in February.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU