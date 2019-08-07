Arbind Modi panel proposed 15% corporation tax rate; is that even viable?

A governmental panel headed by former central tax body member Arbind Modi had, in a report that was junked, recommended a lowering of the corporation tax rate from 25-30 per cent to 15 per cent.

Though it was not accepted by the then finance minister Arun Jaitley, the report had several bold moves that, if implemented, would change the grammar of direct taxes in India. But one question that arises is, were these bold proposals really viable in the current Indian context? How did the report justify the proposals? The report primarily depended on a crucial procedural aspect, and a ...