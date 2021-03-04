Arunachal passes key bills on GST, regulatory reforms for investors

The Assembly on Thursday passed four key bills, including ones that make amendments in clauses and facilitate a business-friendly environment for investors.

The bills passed by the assembly are the Civil Courts Bill, the Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who had introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, told the assembly that amendments in various clauses have been made keeping in view the present situation.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, said the objectives of the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Billl are to bring about regulatory reforms, create an investment-friendly ecosystem, and make it easier to obtain permits online.

"My government's efforts to build an investor-friendly environment has brought good results in ease-of-doing-business ranking. Our state has jumped five spots since 2017-18," he added.