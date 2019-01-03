Arvind Panagariya-led task force report on jobs data kept in cold storage

A day before demitting office as NITI Aayog vice-chairman in 2017, Arvind Panagariya (pictured) submitted the final report of the task force he chaired for recommending improvements in jobs data. Even as a draft version was put up in the public domain, the government did not make the final report public.

The report submitted by Panagariya to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on August 30, 2017, had significant changes from its draft version. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the final report, which is available with the PMO, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry ...