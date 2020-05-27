JUST IN
As Chinese furniture exports hit a wall, Indian makers sense an opportunity

Domestic players eager to compete but seek friendlier policy

Pavan Lall 

Across the board, manufacturers of furniture see the shutdown of Chinese exports to the US, as an opportunity for scaling up and making in India for the rest of the world. Earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic caused a shutdown, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spoke at a CII event and stated that the nation had vast resources for making good furniture but was still importing it.

If local players could make good quality furniture it could also help create more employment, he said. However, to make that happen, manufacturers they say they need new labor laws, as well as ...

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 13:22 IST

