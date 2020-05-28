Rising bankruptcies among global retailers to hurt Indian IT firms

Indian IT services are likely to suffer more pain stemming from the US and global retail chains that are filing for voluntary bankruptcies, crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Retail is the largest vertical for Indian IT services after banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). In FY20, top five Indian IT services derived around 14 per cent their overall revenue from this vertical.

"Covid-19 pandemic has brought in unprecedented issues for retail industry which will trigger significant-tech spend cut,” according to a BOBCAPS report. The brokerage firm predicts that in the ongoing financial year, top-five are likely to see revenue growth headwinds in the range of 100-600 basis points owing to this.

Indian software exporters generally run the entire back-end IT operations of maintenance and support for these traditional retail brands and undertake digitisation programmes to cut costs. Among large-caps, Wipro has the highest exposure to retail vertical (16.3 per cent of FY20 revenue), followed by Infosys (15.4 per cent) and (15.1 per cent). Among mid-caps, Mindtree leads at 20.3 per cent.

According to US and Canadian court filings accessed by Business Standard, JC Penney ($6.7 million), Neiman Marcus ($1.6 million) and Aldo Group (0.4 million) collectively owe $8.7 million (or around Rs 65.5 crore) to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). was one of the 50 largest creditors listed with unsecured claims for the retailers that filed voluntary bankruptcies in the US. The Tata-Group firm did not respond to the mail seeking comments.

"In short, the chances are slim of foreign firms recovering full dues in a chapter 11 However, the United States enacted Chapter 15 of the Code as part of the 2005 Bankruptcy Abuse and Consumer Protection Act," said Salman Waris, partner head of intellectual property (IP) and technology, media and telecom (TMT) at TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors.

Chapter 15 governs how a US court should treat a foreign insolvency proceeding when no plenary proceedings have been commenced in the country.

It provides a mechanism for the cooperation between the US court and the foreign court overseeing a debtor's plenary insolvency proceeding, he added.

It is to be noted that JC Penney and Neiman Marcus have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy while Canada-based Aldo Group has filed a Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the US.

Also, there are no laws in India at present to cover cross-border insolvency in general, said Waris. But the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has appointed a panel headed by IPS KP Krishnan to look into enterprise-group insolvency on a cross-border basis. The panel has been given a time of three months to submit its recommendations.

In 2020 so far, as many as 13 retailers with over 3,800 stores have already filed for bankruptcy in the US alone. Apart from the ones mentioned above, other major brands include J Crew, True Religion, Stage Stores and Pier 1 Imports. UK-based departmental store chain Debenhams and clothing brands Oasis and Warehouse, too, have landed in administration since the Covid-19 outbreak. Core Insights, a retail research and consultancy, estimates closure of around 15,000 stores in the US, in calendar year 2020.

"Commentary from IT companies also suggests that while the deal pipeline is strong, the (cash) conversion rate has slowed down," said Apurva Prasad, research analyst (IT) at Securities. "But most IT companies have strong balance sheet and cash flow generation to manage the near-term impact on working capital from select verticals."

"Retail segment has been hit hard especially, in non-grocery, apparel, lifestyle and fashion, logistics," said Pravin Rao, CFO of Infosys during the earnings call last month. The company expects "significant pressure" on spends for the segment despite a healthy level of deal wins, he added.