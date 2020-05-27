JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ola Electric buys Dutch scooter company Etergo valued at $92 million
Business Standard

Realtors plan bigger houses to accommodate a 'home office' inside them

Social distancing, work-from-home spur realtors to increase share of 3-BHK apartments so that one room can be used as an office

Topics
Real Estate  | Work from home | Coronavirus

Raghavendra Kamath & Samreen Ahmad  |  Mumbai/Bengaluru 

With social distancing and work-from-home becoming the norm in many cities, property developers plan to launch larger apartments where extra rooms can be used as a home-office.

Shapoorji Pallonji, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and others are either evaluating, planning or building larger apartments. For instance, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, part of Shapoorji Pallonji group, plan to increase the share of three bed-room apartments in which one more can be used as an office. “We have large portfolio of two bed-room apartments, going forward we will try to introduce ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU