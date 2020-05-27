Realtors plan bigger houses to accommodate a 'home office' inside them

With social distancing and work-from-home becoming the norm in many cities, property developers plan to launch larger apartments where extra rooms can be used as a home-office.

Shapoorji Pallonji, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and others are either evaluating, planning or building larger apartments. For instance, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, part of Shapoorji Pallonji group, plan to increase the share of three bed-room apartments in which one more can be used as an office. “We have large portfolio of two bed-room apartments, going forward we will try to introduce ...