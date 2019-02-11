As Delhi chokes, Punjab govt to convert rice husk into bio-jet fuel

In a game-changing step towards curbing pollution in Delhi caused by burning of rice husk in Punjab, an Indian firm, Virgo Corporation, will sign an agreement with the Punjab government on Monday to set up a plant that will profitably convert rice husk into bio-jet fuel. Bio-jet fuel garnered public attention on January 26, when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Antonov-32 aircraft flew in the Republic Day parade partially on bio-jet fuel made from the Jatropha plant.

Earlier, in August, a SpiceJet airliner had flown on the same fuel from Dehradun to Delhi, a first in India. So ...