Business Standard

As rural demand weakens, FMCG distributors offer more credit to retailers

The frequency with which distributors procure stocks from companies has reduced

Topics
Rural consumption | FMCGs | FMCG companies

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 

FMCG, kirana
A distributor claims that even the festival season did not see a strong demand offtake in rural areas, and that credit days had increased by 15-20 days

Rural demand has been a pain point for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies for the last six quarters, but the situation has now worsened with distributors being forced to extend more credit to retailers. Also, the frequency with which distributors procure stocks from companies has reduced.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 19:23 IST

