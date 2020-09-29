Ashok Soota debuts in Hurun India rich list with Happiest Minds bumper IPO

With a 73 per cent surge in his wealth in the past year to Rs 6,58,400 crore, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL) has topped the IIFL Hurun India Rich List for the ninth consecutive year in 2020. The phenomenal rise in wealth has propelled him to become the richest individual in Asia and fourth richest person in the world, as per the report.

Thus far in calendar year 2020, the RIL has been among the top wealth creators at the bourses, with a rise of 48 per cent. From March 2020 low when it hit a low of Rs 867.82, the stock has gained 158 per cent to over Rs 2,200 now and aided Ambani fortify his position at the top.

London-based Hinduja brothers (S P Hinduja, along with his three siblings) come in at a distant second in the Hurun India Rich List 2020 with joint wealth of Rs 1,43,700 crore, followed by Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, Gautam Adani & family at fourth spot and Azim Premji occupying the fifth place in the list.

The cumulative wealth of the Indian billionaires now stands at Rs 60 trillion – up 20 per cent from 2019. India, according to the report, now has 179 billionaires in dollar terms – up 13 per cent from last year. After the US and China, India has become the 3rd fastest billionaire generator globally, the report suggests.

The number of Indians with over Rs 1,000 crore wealth stand at 828 in the 2020 edition of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. Of these, 627 increased their wealth in 2020 with 162 being new entrants in the list. The list compilation was done using a cut-off of August 31, 2020 when the rate of exchange to the US dollar was Rs 73.67.





ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani tops IIFL Hurun Rich List for 9th year with Rs 6.58 trn asset

“28 per cent of the upswing in wealth on the list has been bestowed by Mukesh Ambani, bespeaking Ambani's meteoric success post diversifying from oil to telecom and retail. A further 21 per cent of the additional wealth has been generated by pharma, mainly on the back of the rise in healthcare spends and a realigned priority towards personal healthcare stimulated by the Covid-19,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

Given the stellar initial public offer Of Happiest Minds, its founder made a debuts in this list with wealth totaling Rs 3,700 crore. Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts, on the other hand, broke into the top 10 wealthiest individuals ranking in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020. With a wealth of Rs 4,500 crore, Ritesh Agarwal (26) of Oyo Rooms is the youngest person on the list and with a wealth of Rs 5,400 Crore, Dharam Pal Gulati (96) of MDH is the oldest on the list.

Nearly 5 per cent of the list (40 individuals) comprises women with Smita V Crishna, Godrej being the richest with wealth totaling Rs 32,400 crore, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon with a wealth of Rs 31,600 crore. The average age of women on the list is 61 years.

The other notable entrants that debuted in the Hurun India rich list 2020 include Ronnie Screwvala of Unilazer Ventures (188th position) and Nithin Kamath of Zerodha who broke into into Top 100 in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020.

The hunt for Covid-19 vaccine saw Cyrus S Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (SII) occupy the sixth position in the list. Poonawalla’s wealth increased 6 per cent at Rs 94,300 crore. In August 2020, SII had announced its partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates foundation to deliver up to 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to India and other low and middle-income countries.

Geographically, Mumbai is the residential capital of India’s wealthy with 217 individuals that form 26 per cent of the Hurun India Rich List 2020 residing in the country's financial capital, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru.

