Assam okays 10% quota for economically weaker sections of general category

The Assam Cabinet has approved 10 per cent quota for the of the general category in government jobs and education, officials said.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister here on Monday night also approved the guidelines for disbursement of Rs 5,000 each to five lakh farmers of the state under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Yozana for purchase of farm tools and implements, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet approved a loan amount of Rs 95 crore from NABARD, he said.

The loan amount will be utilised to construct and strengthen embankments, dykes and other infrastructure across the state, he added.

The Cabinet also approved incentives for government doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers under Ayushman Bharat and Atal Amrit Abhiyan, the spokesperson said.