Assocham meets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on NBFC, HFC liquidity concerns

-
ALSO READ
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das calls for 'frank discussions' with the govt
Full statement: What RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said after taking charge
Portfolio reshuffle of four RBI deputy governors likely before April
PSBs seek easing of loan recast rules in first meet with new RBI Governor
New order at Mint Road
-
Industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das in New Delhi on Friday highlighting the liquidity crisis faced by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies.
“We reiterated our concern that while the asset side of NBFCs is subject to regulation which has been harmonised with that of banks, the liability side i.e. fund raising activity still remains highly restricted, thereby creating a liquidity crunch for the sector,” Assocham’s past president Sunil Kanoria, who is also the vice-chairman of SREI Infrastructure Finance (SIFL), said in a press statement.
In the half-an-hour meeting with the Governor, Assocham highlighted the concerns related to “over-regulation” it had raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU