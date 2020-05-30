At 6.1%, growth in per capita income slows: Explained in numbers

Each Indian would have earned a little over Rs 11,000 per month on an average in 2019-20 if the entire was distributed equally. This is because stood at Rs 1,34,226 that year, 6.1 per cent higher than Rs 1,26,521 in 2018-19.



But, growth was the lowest in the new series of GDP (with the base year of 2011-12). The growth in has been coming down for 3 years. Barring, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17, the growth had been in single digits in the new series. crossed Rs 1 lakh for the first time in 2016-17.