At current prices, FY23 fertiliser subsidy sufficient for 6-7 mths: Experts

The near 25 per cent drop in fertiliser subsidies in FY23, as laid down in the Union Budget, has opened three possibilities.

The first is that the Centre does not expect international prices to remain elevated next year as was the case this year, which would automatically bring down the burden in the months ahead. The second is the likely hike in retail rates, which will minimise the burden, and the third and most likely scenario is that Centre injects more funds into fertiliser subsidies in the middle of the year, to keep prices down, as it has been doing for the past two ...