At current rate, India will vaccinate 75% population only by mid-2024

As vaccination crosses key milestones in many parts of the developed world, India is still struggling to get the basics right. Unless the many brands of vaccines available in the market are procured in record quantities, the sluggish pace of inoculation in the country may last till the middle of 2024, even if it has to fully vaccinate one billion out of 1.36 billion Indians.

The average rate of Covid-19 vaccination in the country has been 10.8 million per week. At that rate, it will take the nation till December 2024 to complete 2 billion doses. The latest rate for the week ending May ...