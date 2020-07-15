At EU meet, PM Narendra Modi to pitch for 'early harvest' agreement

On Wednesday, in his first meeting with the new European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pitch for early resumption of trade talks.

Looking to secure closer ties with the European Union (EU), when both share political and economic concerns over China, the PM will convey India’s position that key differences on trade and investment can be solved at the earliest, through an ‘early harvest’ deal, to be followed up with a full trade pact, senior government officials said. ‘Early harvest’ refers to a ...