At Katowice climate talks, India to ensure pact doesn't favour rich nations

Climate change negotiations start at Katowice in Poland on December 2 with a threat that the Paris Agreement could be rewritten to developing countries' disadvantage. This would not require a renegotiation of the provisions of the agreement.

It would happen simply by writing a rule book that upends the letter and spirit of the Paris Agreement. The fortnight long Katowice negotiations between 196 countries are taking place to finalise this rule book, work on which began in 2016, right after the Paris Agreement had been secured in 2015. Indian negotiators, along with their allies ...