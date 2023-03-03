Wheat and flour prices soften 10-14% ahead of Holi, shows data

-
ALSO READ
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Govt further cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal
Wheat price rise normal; have enough stocks to meet demand: Govt
Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern
Centre may sell surplus wheat in small tranches to control atta prices
-
Not just prices of wheat, but that of all its byproducts — atta (wheat flour), maida, sooji and rawa (semolina) — fell in the last month by 10-14 per cent, data from officials and trade sources showed.
Wheat prices have slumped from their record high of about Rs 3,200 per quintal in mid-January to about Rs 2,200 a quintal, since the Centre started liquidating its wheat inventories through the open market sale scheme.
First it allocated about 3 million tonnes of wheat for sale through the process, which was later expanded to another 2 million tonnes.
So far in the four tenders executed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), about 2.4 million tonnes of wheat have been sold.
The government had fixed a reserve base price of Rs 2,350 per quintal with freight, which was later brought to further cool down prices. Wheat prices in the CPI for January rose to an all-time high of 25.05 per cent since the new series was introduced in 2012, largely due to delay in liquidation of central pool stocks which started in February.Wheat and Product Prices Fall Since Feb 1, 2023 In Delhi Markets In Rs/Kgs
|Products
|1-Feb
|15-Feb
|2-Mar
|%Change**
|Atta*
|35
|34
|31
|-11.43
|Maida
|36
|33.6
|31
|-13.89
|Sooji
|36.4
|34
|31.4
|-13.74
|Rava
|36.6
|34.2
|31.6
|-13.66
|Wheat
|28.65
|24.9
|23.15
|-19.20
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 20:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU