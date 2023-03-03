Wheat and flour prices soften 10-14% ahead of Holi, shows data

Not just prices of wheat, but that of all its byproducts — atta ( flour), maida, sooji and rawa (semolina) — fell in the last month by 10-14 per cent, data from officials and trade sources showed.

prices have slumped from their record high of about Rs 3,200 per quintal in mid-January to about Rs 2,200 a quintal, since the Centre started liquidating its inventories through the open market sale scheme.

First it allocated about 3 million tonnes of wheat for sale through the process, which was later expanded to another 2 million tonnes.

So far in the four tenders executed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), about 2.4 million tonnes of wheat have been sold.

The government had fixed a reserve base price of Rs 2,350 per quintal with freight, which was later brought to further cool down prices. Wheat prices in the CPI for January rose to an all-time high of 25.05 per cent since the new series was introduced in 2012, largely due to delay in liquidation of central pool stocks which started in February.