Auditing officers lose adjudicating notice power under GST system

-
ALSO READ
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
-
Assessees have got some relief as only jurisdictional tax officers would now be able to adjudicate notices issued under the goods and services tax (GST) system.
The power to adjudicate these notices have been taken away from auditing and investigating officers under the GST system, according to a circular issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
Now, the central tax officers of audit commissionerates and Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) can issue only notices, raising additional demand. Once a notice is issued by an auditing officer or an investigating officer or a jurisdictional officer, the assessee could approach the respective officer to correct it in the earlier scheme of things.
Experts allege that auditing and investigating officers were not adjudicating the notices judiciously and were retaining the demands made in them.
“Draconian powers of audit commissionarates and DGGI have now been limited to issuing show cause notices only. Adjudication would be handed over to competent jurisdictional tax officers,” said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at AMRG & Associates.
This would bring respite to millions of taxpayers being scrutinised by officers of intelligence and audit wing, whereby adjudication is awaited for long, he added.
Jurisdictional officers have also been empowered to adjudicate notices on an all-India basis in case multiple notices are issued on the same issue or if the principal place of business of assessees falls under the jurisdiction of multiple officers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU