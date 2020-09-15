August exports shrink 12.6%, trade deficit hits 4-month high of $6.77 bn

After reducing for three months, the pace of contraction rose in August, as export earning's fell by 12.6 per cent, higher than July's 10.2 per cent fall. Trade of major forex earners such as petroleum, gems, electronics and textiles continued to take substantial hits.

Outbound trade stood at $22.7 billion, completing six straight months of contraction. With the rate of fall steadily falling from Aprils' 60.28 per cent, the government had remained hopeful of reaching single-digit contraction by August, with a tentative growth forecast for September. Now, data for the latest month released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday shows cumulative in the first five months of the year fell 26.65 per cent from the same period in the previous year.

In August, fell by 26.04 per cent to $29.47 billion, after July's 28.4 per cent fall. The rate of contraction of have continued to reduce over the past 5 months. After witnessing a rare trade surplus of $800 million in June, climbed to $6.77 billion, a 4-month high. However, the latest rise was attributed by experts to a 171 per cent surge in gold imports, reflecting pent up demand as well as elevated prices, with expectations of further in the run up to the upcoming festive and marriage season.





Export slump

But continue remaining hamstrung by deep economic slowdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic across India's key markets of Europe, United States and the Gulf region. "In August, 15 of the 30 major product groups showed growth, down from 16 in the previous month. Only drug exports continued to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic, and saw substantial growth of 17.3 per cent, slightly lower than July's 19.5 per cent. However, all other major export categories remained deep in the red.

The biggest revenue earner of petroleum products registered a 40 per cent decline, albeit better than the 51.5 per cent fall seen in July. After stabilizing in recent months, industrial products such as engineering goods also again slipped into de-growth. Shipments of exports of engineering goods fell 8 per cent to $19.7 billion, following an equal amount of growth in the previous month. The sector accounts for nearly one-fourth of the foreign exchange earned through exports. "Continuous fall in exports in August, clearly shows the grave challenges of the global marketplace, which is bearing the huge impact of never-seen-before health crisis, escalating trade war between world's two largest economies and the rising geo-political risks. It is imperative for the government to extend its helping hand," said Engineering Export Promotion Council India Chairman Mahesh Desai.



Consumer products such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and electronic goods, among other items, continued to show contraction, at almost similar levels. Gems and jewellery exports fell by 43.2 per cent, albeit continuing to reduce the pace of contraction slowly from 50 per cent in June. The similar was true for apparel exports which saw a 14 per cent fall in August, down from a 35 per cent fall in June.

Exporters remain uncertain "Despite the pandemic, Indian exporters have started receiving a lot of enquiries and orders from across the globe helping many sectors to show improved export performance, which is likely to get better in next few months. However, exporters, particularly from MSME sector, are facing huge liquidity challenges due to the stoppage of MEIS benefits of over Rs 10,000 Crore from 1st April, and IGST refund now. Subsequently, many exporters have expressed their inability to honour orders," said Sharad Kumar Saraf, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

"The recovery in merchandise imports lost steam in August 2020, with only a mild narrowing in the pace of contraction to 26% from 28.4% in July 2020, which benefited from the spike in Moreover, the de-growth in both headline and non-oil merchandise exports worsened in August 2020, a relapse of the healthy recovery recorded since May 2020, serving as a reminder of the likely hiccups ahead before the economy normalises from the impact of the ongoing crisis," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA.

Icra expects a substantial current account surplus of $7-10 billion in Q2 FY2021. This is corroborated by added figures from the services sector as well. According to the Reserve Bank of India's figures, services exports in July stood at $17.03 billion, witnessing a 10 per cent fall, whereas imports stood at $10.05 billion, a fall of nearly 22 per cent.

In August, major imports such as crude oil, engineering goods, coal and machinery continued to drop. Oil imports reduced by 41.6, up from 32 per cent. Crucially, non-oil, non- continued to decline by 29.6 per cent in the latest month, almost the same as July's 29.1 per cent, bolstering hopes that industrial production may stop falling soon.