August rainfall at 19-year low; Delhi sees best season in 11 years

Monsoon 2021 has been a season of extremes. Latest information from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that rainfall in August, which saw 24 per cent deficiency, was the lowest in 19 years.

However, in Delhi, the monsoon, though delayed, was among the highest in the last 11 years at 1,005.3 mm, so far.

This is the first time since 2010 that rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000-mm mark during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the said in August that two major spells of weak monsoon prevailed over the country — from August 9-16 and August 23-27. During this time, northwest, central and adjoining peninsular and west coast of India had subdued rainfall activity.

“During August 2021, rainfall over the country, as a whole, was below the long period average (LPA) by minus 24 per cent. It is also the lowest August rainfall in the last 19 years, since 2002,” the said.

The season officially commences from June 1 and lasts till September 30. June recorded 10 per cent more rainfall, but both July and August clocked a deficiency of 7 and 24 per cent, respectively, according to data.

Of the four meteorological divisions of the IMD, the central India division received 39 per cent less rain. The division consists of large swathes of areas from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Deficiency in the northwest India division, which comprises northern Indian states, was 30 per cent.

The deficiency was 10 per cent in the south peninsula, whereas the east and northeast division received two per cent more rainfall than normal.

In Delhi, on the other hand, intense bursts of rain pounded the capital in July and September, sometimes 100 mm precipitation in a few hours. This submerged roads, residential areas, schools, hospitals, and markets in knee-deep water and plunged vehicular traffic into chaos.

Delhi recorded more than 100 mm of rain on two consecutive days at the start of the month — 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2. It has so far received 248.9 mm precipitation this month, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm by a huge margin.

Despite the monsoon embracing Delhi only on July 13, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, the capital had recorded 16 rainy days in the month, the maximum in the last four years.