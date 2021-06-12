Aurangabad needs international airport, convention centre: Niti Aayog CEO

on Saturday said for its overall growth, Maharashtra's needs an international airport facility and an international convention centre, which will boost tourism and industries in the region.

Kant is on a two-day visit to survey the work at Industrial city (AURIC), established under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project, and took a tour of the Shendra node on Saturday.

"The project will change the entire region in the next five years. Earlier, it took 20 to 40 years to establish cities such as Gurgaon and Noida. But a ready infrastructure has been provided here before industries come to set up. At least 73 units have been installed here so far," the official said.

The two nodes of AURIC, Shendra and Bidkin, will be connected by a highway, he said.

"It is now important to expand the airport and convert it into an international facility. I will talk to the Airport Authority regarding this. Apart from this, the region also needs an international convention centre, which can be connected to tourism here," Kant said.

There are plans to establish a similar city at Dighi port on the lines of AURIC, he said.

