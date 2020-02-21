Australia retailers flying to India for online business despite headwinds

Australian retail companies are readying to enter the Indian market through the online route at a time when international investors are facing problems owing to government’s changing policy on e-commerce.

Armed with research on India’s latest data legislation mandating local storage, many companies are also in the process of setting up background infrastructure in India to support online retail. “A 150-strong delegation is heading to India next week as part of the Australia-India Business Exchange (AIB-X) with investments figuring prominently in the plans of many ...