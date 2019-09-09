Auto industry may have to wait longer for GST cut on cars from 28% to 18%

The auto industry may be desperate for a cut in the goods and services tax (GST) on cars from 28 to 18 per cent, but the bleak revenue position has prompted the GST fitment committee to hold back from approving such a reduction. “With the revenue situation quite grim, one cannot recommend a rate cut on autos at this stage, which is one of the highest revenue contributors.

In fact, the panel has not made any recommendation but only placed on record the revenue loss it will entail,” said a state government official and committee member. The fitment committee comprises ...