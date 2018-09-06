Auto sector: Global Mobility Summit to present comprehensive plan for India

The two-day which begins on Friday, will present a framework for an all-encompassing mobility plan for India, said Rajeev Kumar, vice chairman, NITI Aayog, while addressing the auto industry's 58th Annual Convention. It is based on inputs from every state and presentation of dozens of consultative papers. "It's just the beginning," said Kumar adding that India is well poised to take advantage of the disruption arising from automated, connected, electric and shared mobility. He agreed that there is need for a convergent policy to ride the opportunity.

In his address, earlier, Abhay Firodia, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) called for a moderation in taxes levied on automobiles and a consistent, long-term policy roadmap for the sector. As the industry prepares for the future, he said it needs a uniform regulatory framework and a centralised nodal ministry.

"High taxes doesn't allow the vehicles to grow to its fullest potential and the ability of the industry to contribute in the overall economic growth gets stunted," said Abhay Firodia, president at the 58th Annual Convention of the industry.

The taxes in some states, he pointed out, is as high as 70 per cent of the price of the vehicles. The GST rates levied on automobile ranges from 28 per cent to 50 per cent, this is five times the average Ebitda (earning before interest tax, depreciation and ammortisation) of the industry, which stands at 10 per cent, said Firodia.





Touching upon government's electric mobility mission plan, Firodia said there is a need for a complete ecosystem for e-mobility. Most importantly, EVs will be successful when consumer interests are taken into consideration.

Firodia pointed out that the involvement of multiple ministries getting involved in regulation and policies pertaining to auto sector, is leading to confusion. "All regulations are interconnected. It's important these are handled in a centralised ministry," he said.