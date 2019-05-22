Aviation to roads: Here're the key transport challenges for the next govt

Private investment in airports, roads, and railways, besides successful commissioning of projects, will be key challenges that any ruling party will have to tackle in order to facilitate world-class transport services. At a time when private sector interest in airports is growing, two of the country’s biggest airlines — Jet Airways and Air India — are facing financial stress.

Aviation Domestic air traffic growth hit a five-year low in FY19, mostly due to the grounding of Jet Airways. The fall was more prominent in the Jan-Mar quarter when the number of flyers grew ...