Avoid nit-picking, let us start afresh: Piyush Goyal on mini deal with US

Commerce and Industry Minister on Wednesday offered to hold negotiations with the new US administration on a mini afresh by avoiding the earlier practice of nit-picking over small issues.

He also said India offers a bigger play for digital companies post-covid, but expressed concern over some of the big tech giants not adhering to data privacy.

Addressing US-India Business Council (USIBC) members, Goyal also hoped that US companies would bring in fresh capital in the insurance sector and not just replace Indian equity with theirs, given that India has raised the cap on the sector to 74 per cent under the automatic route.

"Last time around when we were discussing (mini trade deal), we were nit-picking with very very small issues and changing the goal post. I think this time around we can look at big pitcure. We have to sort out some of the issues which are much more relevant to larger engagement and leave some of the small things which were earlier deal breakers," Goyal said in response to one of the questions from the moderator.

He said both the countries have to shift to broader areas given the fact that they complement each other and are hardly a competition to each other.

"US has lots to offer in terms of technology, finance, innovation, whereas we in India have large market which we need to serve," he said.

While saying that India is keen to engage with the US on expanding digital space, Goyal expressed concern at big corporations holding lots of data of Indians, often using them for cross businesses in different sectors.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has already put forth our first data privacy law which is in the public domain. There are lot of concerns about the behaviour of big tech companies including American companies and India will like to protect its policy space. India would like to express its concerns about some of the big tech giants not willing to adhere to law of the land and social fabric that we value in India," he said.

He also suggested that US companies need to be sensitive to the pricing power of Indians.

"Earlier we were talking of 5G. While we continue to engage much more with the US on 5G, but because costs become exhorbitant, India would not be in a position to accept those costs. US needs to be very sensitive to price points in India," he said.

On relationship in the health sector, Goyal said some of US companies are unhappy about India not allowing evergreening of pharma products.

"They change molecules little bit, calling it new innovation and asking a very high price for that. It could be okay for the US where you have $50,000 of per capita income, we have per capita income under $2,000 and hence costs have to be kept at a very affordable level. I do hope US companies will recognise that we in India are providing free healthcare to 500 million people."

Goyal also talked of rekindling institutional mechanisms between the two countries through Trade Policy Forum and commercial dialogues.