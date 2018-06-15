Ayushman Bharat, farmers' income to figure prominently in NITI Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet scheme of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and Doubling by 2022 are expected to figure prominently in the day-long meeting of the fourth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog scheduled for Sunday.

Officials said the fund sharing formula of between Centre and states could also be discussed in the meeting.

The Centre’s Nutrition Mission, “POSHAN” and also the NITI Aayog Strategy Paper for New India -2020-2022 is also expected to be discussed between the Centre and the states.

Chief Ministers of all states, heads of Union Territories along with cabinet ministers of major ministries are part of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog that is chaired by

Senior officials from the government of India and also PMO will also form part of the meeting.





“Other flagship schemes like Mission Indradhanush, development of aspirational districts; and celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will also figure during the day-long deliberations,” an official statement said.

Sources said has constituted a high-powered committee of Chief Ministers and others to celebrate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which will also be reviewed during the day-long meet.

“The Governing Council of NITI Aayog is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative. It reviews the work done during the previous year and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities,” the statement added.

The fourth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog will have added importance as this might be the last such meeting before the crucial election to state assemblies later this year.

Officials said agriculture and related issues will figure prominently in the discussion with Centre keen to review progress on schemes like Fasal Bima Yojana, Krishi Sinchai and also its ambitious programme to create a grid for vegetables to ensure steady supplies under ‘Operation TOP’, announced in Budget 2018-19.



Meanwhile, among the states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had earlier declined to come due to Eid had now confirmed her presence after the dates of the meeting was changed from Saturday to Sunday.

Former NDA ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister meanwhile in a statement issued on Friday said that he will raise the Centre’s failure over non-fulfilment of assurances made in Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act in the Fourth Meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council.

“The agenda for this meeting is very brief unlike last meetings. The topics like Swachh Bharat, Skill India, and which were discussed in the last meeting have not been included in the agenda this time,” Babu said.

He said he will highlight the issues being faced by farmers, traders and daily labour due to prevailing cash crunch in the ATMs; insecurity among SC, ST and minorities; employment to youth; problems in crop insurance scheme; Minimum Support Prices (MSP) to farmers and doubling of farmers’ income; nutrition in the meeting.

“Despite Centre’s non-cooperation, our state was able to grow at the rate of 10.5 per cent during last four years only because of the consistent efforts of the people and the government. Isn’t it the centre’s responsibility to handhold AP until our state gets on par with neighbouring states in terms of per capita income? Where is the spirit of Team India?”, said in the statement.