Ayushman Bharat: How NHA is protecting patients from both sickness & fraud

Rolled out on September 23, the PMJAY (Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana) is a massive scheme covering 500 million Indian citizens, with special focus on the poorest of the country's poor. The first task of the scheme was to get the states to sign on.

Starting with Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the yojana today embraces all states within the Union, save three -- Delhi, Telangana and Odisha. The National Health Authority (NHA) office at Jeevan Bharati building is abuzz with activity as the CEO, Dr Indu Bhushan, dwells on the nuts and bolts needed to ...