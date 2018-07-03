Ayushman Bharat will serve a population larger than the US: Indu Bhushan

Ayushman Bharat, which has been designed to attain the ultimate goal of universal healthcare, is the world's largest healthcare infrastructure scheme, covering 500 million people, or roughly 40 per cent of India's population.

The onerous task of spearheading the scheme was entrusted to Indu Bhushan, the former Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, who was specially recalled from Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the purpose. The CEO of Ayushman Bharat, also known as Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Swasthya Suraksha Mission, holds a Masters in Health Sciences from Johns Hopkins Institute and a ...