Ban cryptocurrencies, consider launching own digital money: Panel to govt

A panel tasked with examining virtual currencies has recommended that the government should ban private cryptocurrencies and could consider launching its own digital money. It has also recommended that to deter the use of private cryptocurrencies, anyone doing so could be punished with imprisonment of up to 10 years.

The committee on virtual currency is headed by Finance Secretary Subhash Garg. The other members are Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi); and B P Kanungo, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The committee submitted its report on Monday — after a delay of a year. A draft legislation, Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019, was also put in the public domain on Monday.

On Tuesday, the is slated to hear a challenge to a ban on cryptocurrencies by the central government and the Reserve Bank of India.

In its report, the committee has recommended that distributed ledger technology (DLT), the most common use of which is blockchain, can be of great benefit to the country in several financial and non-financial areas, such lowering costs of the Know Your Customer process and improving access to credit.

“There is no underlying intrinsic value of private cryptocurrencies. These… lack all the attributes of a currency. There is no fixed nominal value of these private cryptocurrencies. They neither act as any store of value nor they are a medium of exchange,” the panel said in its report, noting that since their inception, cryptocurrencies had demonstrated extreme fluctuations in their prices.

The draft Bill states: “Whoever directly or indirectly mines, generates, holds, sells, deals in, transfers, disposes of or issues cryptocurrency or any combination thereof… shall be punishable with fine or with imprisonment which shall not be less than one year but which may extend up to ten years, or both.”

The panel said policymakers and regulators should have an open mind regarding the introduction of an official digital currency in India. “It may be possible to visualise some models of future official digital currencies but as of date it is unclear whether there is clear advantage in the context of India to come up with an official digital currency.”

The panel also recommended if required, a group can be constituted by the finance ministry’s department of economic affairs, with participation of the representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), and the department of financial services for examination and development of an appropriate model of digital currency in India. If one is launched, the RBI should regulate it.

Technology experts, however, were not very happy with the recommendations of the panel.

“The definition of cryptocurrency in the report is reasonably vague and may not cover something like Facebook’s libra or even bitcoin if one were to read it too technically. The drafting needs to be better,” said a lawyer who did not want to be named.

Experts said it might be possible to develop a distributed ledger with nodes kept only in India.

“As a venture capitalist, I find… the suggestion of a ban quite disappointing because they did not engage with start-ups or domain experts,” said Nitin Sharma, technology investor and founder, Incrypt Blockchain.

He also said, “They have painted all digital assets as virtual or cryptocurrencies and misunderstood how blockchain technology actually works. India stands to lose in terms of jobs, capital and innovation. The biggest concern here is: Why ban something without fully understanding it? One can regulate, put limits and find ways to mitigate risks as all progressive countries — the US, European Union, the UK, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea,and Singapore — have done. Banning and criminalising even the simple holding of a digital asset sends a very negative message.”

The panel has also asked regulators such as the RBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority should identify the uses of DLT. The MeiTY and the goods and services tax network can play a major role in providing technology support, it said.

The panel has also provided ways to promote and regulate the uses of DLT in financial and associated fields in the draft Bill.

However, it also said data-localisation requirements proposed in the draft Data Protection Bill might need to be applied carefully, including storage of critical personal data, to ensure there was no adverse affect on Indian firms and consumers.

In fact, the panel has recommended Sebi could evaluate use of DLT for initial public offerings and follow-on public offers as an alternative to present system of issuances.