Bank credit to medium-sized firms grows 21% in February, shows data

Bank credit to medium-sized firms rose 21 per cent YoY in February even as a contraction (-1.5 per cent) in loans to large industrial units dragged credit disbursement to industry.
In January this year, loans to large units were in the contraction zone (-2.5 per cent), while for mid-sized entities it was 19.1 per cent.
Credit to micro and small enterprises also inched up to 1.5 per cent in February, from 0.9 per cent in January, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
Bankers said there is pick-up in credit due to a host of factors, including economic recovery, regulatory support, government guarantees for emergency credit and liquidity support.
The outstanding loans to large corporations continue to shrink as many of them have repaid existing loans, taking advantage of lower interest rates in a system flush with liquidity. While demand for working capital is rising, there is very little activity on the capital expenditure side, bankers said.
Continuing its uptrend, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 10.2 per cent in February (5.5 per cent in February 2020) from 9.9 per cent in January 2021. A good monsoon and robust rural economy came as a major relief to the pandemic-battered economy.
Credit growth to the services sector accelerated to 9.3 per cent in February (6.9 per cent in February 2020) against 8.4 per cent in January 2021.
