Bank, post offices can now find out TDS on large cash withdrawals

-
ALSO READ
I-T dept extends deadline for filing TDS exemption forms amid lockdown
Coronavirus: Banks to ensure cash withdrawals, remittances at branches
From ATM withdrawals to a/c balances, banks are back to charging customers
Coronavirus: Tax dept gives fresh relief to companies on lower TDS
Confused about filing I-T returns? Here's all you need to know about it
-
Bank and post offices can now ascertain the tax deducted at source (TDS) of those withdrawing large cash just by entering permanent account number of these assesses on the facility provided by the income tax department.
The department has facilitated a new functionality for banks and post offices through which they can ascertain the TDS applicability rates.
So far, more than 53,000 verification requests have been executed successfully on this facility.
TDS is deductible at the rate of two per cent if cash withdrawal exceeds Rs. 1 crore by a person who is filer of income tax returns.
However, if a person is non-filer of ITR, TDS is deductible at the rate two per cent if cash withdrawal is
Rs 20 lakh and at the rate of five per cent if it exceeds Rs one crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU