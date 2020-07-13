Bank, post offices can now find out TDS on large cash withdrawals

Bank and post offices can now ascertain the tax deducted at source (TDS) of those withdrawing large cash just by entering permanent account number of these assesses on the facility provided by the income tax department.

The department has facilitated a new functionality for banks and post offices through which they can ascertain the applicability rates.

So far, more than 53,000 verification requests have been executed successfully on this facility.

is deductible at the rate of two per cent if exceeds Rs. 1 crore by a person who is filer of income tax returns.

However, if a person is non-filer of ITR, is deductible at the rate two per cent if is

Rs 20 lakh and at the rate of five per cent if it exceeds Rs one crore.