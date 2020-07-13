JUST IN
Bank, post offices can now find out TDS on large cash withdrawals

The department has facilitated a new functionality for banks and post offices through which they can ascertain the TDS applicability rates

Topics
TDS | I-T Department | Cash withdrawal

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

TDS on Rs 1-crore cash withdrawal aimed at cracking down on black money
So far, more than 53,000 verification requests have been executed successfully on this facility

Bank and post offices can now ascertain the tax deducted at source (TDS) of those withdrawing large cash just by entering permanent account number of these assesses on the facility provided by the income tax department.

The department has facilitated a new functionality for banks and post offices through which they can ascertain the TDS applicability rates.

So far, more than 53,000 verification requests have been executed successfully on this facility.

TDS is deductible at the rate of two per cent if cash withdrawal exceeds Rs. 1 crore by a person who is filer of income tax returns.

However, if a person is non-filer of ITR, TDS is deductible at the rate two per cent if cash withdrawal is

Rs 20 lakh and at the rate of five per cent if it exceeds Rs one crore.

First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 00:30 IST

