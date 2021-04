Bengaluru, Delhi offer best prospects for job-seekers in Q1FY22: Teamlease

In spite of growing uncertainties over rising Covid cases in the country, employers are more likely to hire in April-June period than in the last quarter. Teamlease's employment outlook report for the quarter shows that Bengaluru, Delhi and Chandigarh are the top three cities in terms of the propensity to hire people, while Mumbai remained at the sixth spot.

According to the report, if further lockdowns and workplace operating rules are not enforced, the intent to hire in the current quarter can rise to 7 percent point over the previous quarter. Out of the 21 sectors reviewed more than ...