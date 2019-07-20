Bengaluru institutions dedicated to handloom sari help keep legacy alive

The mythical two-headed bird, gandaberunda, and swans perched on deer feature alongside jacquard patterns all along the vivid pink silk sari that is encased in glass and mounted on the wall. But Pavithra Muddaya’s eye quickly moves across these patterns to be finally arrested by the elephant motifs on the sari’s borders.

Revivalist, designer, teacher of aesthetics, historian and businesswoman, the 61-year-old wears many hats — and all for the love of handloom. The elephant motif on this sari interests her particularly because of the unusual “curve” of its ...