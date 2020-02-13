Bengaluru to get its first non-stop US flight in Oct, trip to take 17 hours

will get its first non-stop flight to the US in October, with American Airlines announcing a daily service from Seattle.

Currently, Mumbai and Delhi are connected with non-stop to the US and Canada and the new service by the American will provide connectivity to tech hubs in both the countries.



The daily service, with Boeing 787 aircraft, will take around 17 hours to complete the trip, it is learnt.



“Beginning West Coast international service from Seattle will complement American’s strong existing global network from Los Angeles,” said Vasu Raja, American’s senior vice-president, network strategy. “India is a grossly underserved market, despite the number of businesses with a major presence in both India and the West Coast. By adding Seattle to Bangalore, we’re giving customers from more than 70 US cities access to India in one stop or less - versus the two, three or four stops they’d have to make to get there in the past,” Raja said.



In 2019, international traffic from grew 14 per cent, largely due to new by IndiGo, launch of new service to Addis Ababa and resumption of flight to Amsterdam.