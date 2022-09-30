Best of BS Opinion: Extension of PMGKAY, convergent growth, and more

-
The Union government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another three months.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that there were strong reasons to end the programme this month as was also reportedly advised by finance ministry officials. Read here
In other views:
Making lower-growth states part of a national value chain is an imperative, but difficult because of political rivalry, writes Nitin Desai. Read here
Japan cannot maintain loose monetary policy forever. In fact, it should already be preparing for tightening, notes Takatoshi Ito. Read here
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 06:30 IST
