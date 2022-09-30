JUST IN
Govt notifies logistics policy, infra ministries to devise plans in 6 mths
Best of BS Opinion: Extension of PMGKAY, convergent growth, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Food subsidy, ration shops, Public distribution system, PDS, food grains, poor, poverty, welfare schemes

The Union government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another three months.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that there were strong reasons to end the programme this month as was also reportedly advised by finance ministry officials. Read here

In other views:

Making lower-growth states part of a national value chain is an imperative, but difficult because of political rivalry, writes Nitin Desai. Read here

Japan cannot maintain loose monetary policy forever. In fact, it should already be preparing for tightening, notes Takatoshi Ito. Read here

Quote of the day

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f October 01, 2023."

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 06:30 IST

